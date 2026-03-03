Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY) Stock Price Up 1.2% – Here’s What Happened

Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.65 and last traded at $12.22. Approximately 306,127 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 322% from the average daily volume of 72,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.07.
Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.06. The stock has a market cap of $43.99 million, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.85.
About Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF
The Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (BDRY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Breakwave Dry Freight Futures index. The fund tracks an index of long-only exposure to the nearest calendar quarter of dry bulk freight futures contracts on specified indexes. BDRY was launched on Mar 22, 2018 and is managed by Breakwave.
