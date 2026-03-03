Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY) Stock Price Up 1.2% – Here’s What Happened

Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.65 and last traded at $12.22. Approximately 306,127 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 322% from the average daily volume of 72,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.07.

Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.06. The stock has a market cap of $43.99 million, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.85.

About Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (BDRY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Breakwave Dry Freight Futures index. The fund tracks an index of long-only exposure to the nearest calendar quarter of dry bulk freight futures contracts on specified indexes. BDRY was launched on Mar 22, 2018 and is managed by Breakwave.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.