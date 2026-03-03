Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 134,477 shares, an increase of 55.9% from the January 29th total of 86,269 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 349,486 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 349,486 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prodigy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Prodigy Asset Management LLC now owns 320,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC now owns 576,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC increased its position in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 647,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,020,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 764,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,883,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF stock opened at $31.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.88. Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.58 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF Announces Dividend

Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a $0.1784 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 55.0%.

The Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (EAGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in value stocks from around the globe, selected based on the advisers estimate of long-term intrinsic value. The ETF converted from a separately managed account. EAGL was launched on Mar 21, 2024 and is issued by Eagle.

