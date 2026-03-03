ATCO Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) executives highlighted broad-based earnings growth in 2025, record results at its Structures & Logistics business, and continued emphasis on a long-term dividend strategy during the company’s fourth quarter 2025 conference call.

2025 results and portfolio strategy

Chief Financial and Investment Officer Katie Patrick said ATCO delivered 8% year-over-year earnings growth in 2025, despite what she described as “geopolitical and economic uncertainty,” with all segments contributing to the increase. Patrick attributed the performance to ATCO’s diversified “essential services” portfolio spanning housing, defense and energy, along with complementary investments.

Patrick reiterated that ATCO’s dividend remains central to its strategy, describing a framework that balances stable cash-generating “foundational investments,” “value investments” that blend yield and growth, and “growth investments” that require more capital but can provide higher growth and diversification.

ATCO also announced another annual dividend increase, marking its 33rd consecutive year of dividend increases, according to Patrick.

Consolidated financial highlights and segment performance

On a consolidated basis, Patrick said ATCO generated adjusted earnings of CAD 518 million in 2025, or CAD 4.61 per share, an increase of CAD 37 million from the prior year.

By segment:

ATCO Structures & Logistics posted CAD 121 million of adjusted earnings, up CAD 17 million year-over-year. Patrick said the increase was driven by U.S. expansion, the use of newly acquired Canadian manufacturing facilities to expand into additional geographies (including central Canada), and growth in permanent modular construction across the housing continuum.

posted of adjusted earnings, up year-over-year. Patrick said the increase was driven by U.S. expansion, the use of newly acquired Canadian manufacturing facilities to expand into additional geographies (including central Canada), and growth in permanent modular construction across the housing continuum. ATCO Investments reported CAD 52 million of earnings for the year, up CAD 15 million year-over-year. Patrick said the growth was largely driven by Neltume Ports, which contributed CAD 35 million of earnings in 2025, benefiting from favorable cargo mix and improved margins. She added that other investments (including ATCO Land and Development, Ashcor, and ATCO Energy) also contributed, rising CAD 14 million year-over-year.

Patrick also pointed to stronger cash generation at ATCO’s standalone businesses (excluding Canadian Utilities), reporting cash flow from operating activities of CAD 423 million for 2025, up “over 50%” from the prior year. She said this cash supports capital plans, growth, and continued dividend increases.

Structures & Logistics: record year, expanding footprint, and defense positioning

Adam Beattie, president of ATCO Structures, said Structures delivered its 14th consecutive quarter of year-over-year adjusted earnings growth and described 2025 as a “record year,” highlighted by CAD 121 million of adjusted earnings. He said the business continued to expand its industrial rental fleet while maintaining targeted utilization and rental rates.

Beattie highlighted several contract and project wins and milestones discussed on the call, including:

A major workforce housing sale project supporting Perpetua Resources’ Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho. Beattie said manufacturing has begun for a “1,000+ person” turnkey worker accommodation village and offsite compounds, with site installation expected in the second half of 2026. He described Stibnite as expected to be a key earnings driver in 2026.

in Idaho. Beattie said manufacturing has begun for a “1,000+ person” turnkey worker accommodation village and offsite compounds, with site installation expected in the second half of 2026. He described Stibnite as expected to be a key earnings driver in 2026. The rebid contract to provide operations and maintenance services for the Alaska Radar System .

. A position as one of only two Canadian companies on the U.S. Navy’s Worldwide Expeditionary Multiple Award Contract, which management said enables bidding on task orders under a $20 billion program.

Beattie said ATCO Structures ended 2025 with 44 branches and 13 manufacturing locations, and emphasized the company’s vertically integrated model spanning manufacturing through to site construction.

Modular housing demand and outlook

A key theme of the call was the housing opportunity for ATCO’s modular capabilities. Beattie described ATCO Structures as a market leader in Canada across the housing continuum, from supportive housing through attainable rentals and market housing, and said factory-built modular can be delivered faster than conventional construction. He cited examples completed during the year, including a 47-unit turnkey modular transitional housing complex in Ontario and a six-story, 84-unit affordable housing building completed with Attainable Homes Calgary.

In the question-and-answer session, management discussed the pace at which housing initiatives could translate into demand. Beattie said the modular share of Canada’s housing market is estimated at 4% to 6% today, and he expects adoption to increase as modular becomes a more accepted solution. He added that housing projects have a longer cycle, but said ATCO expects “more momentum” by the middle of 2026 and noted that the federal government has issued requests for proposals referencing modern methods of construction, including modular.

Beattie also acknowledged that permanent modular construction carries lighter margins and a slower cycle than other parts of the business, but said the company still expects growth across the year. He said ATCO does not provide margin guidance.

Separately, management said a recent Canadian Forces housing commitment (discussed by an analyst as CAD 3.7 billion) that references modern methods of construction and modular specifically represents a “significant opportunity” that ATCO intends to pursue.

Additional Q&A: Frontec, workforce housing fleet, and Neltume Ports

Analysts also asked about Frontec, which is part of Structures & Logistics. Beattie said Frontec had faced “challenged contracts” that have been resolved over the past year and a half, and added the business has some seasonality, particularly in camps where occupancy is often lower in the fourth quarter. He said the fourth-quarter performance was not unexpected and that Frontec’s earnings profile has stabilized on an annual basis, with potential upside from defense spending momentum.

On workforce housing, Beattie addressed a decline in the reported number of global workforce housing units in the fourth quarter, explaining that the fleet can move “in large chunks” and that ATCO sizes its fleet in response to near-term market ebbs and flows. He said the company was already in the process of adding meaningfully to its workforce housing fleet in anticipation of opportunities later in 2026, particularly in Canada and Australia, and described a “rebuild and reposition” of assets in 2026.

For Neltume Ports, Patrick said the business has positive momentum and is making new investments, including progress at the Vancouver, Washington port. She also noted that the quarter included CAD 4 million of non-recurring items tied to a salvage operation in Uruguay, which benefited quarterly earnings but was not expected to be repeatable quarter-to-quarter.

Finally, Patrick said ATCO will deploy capital to the best available opportunities, noting that Structures & Logistics has historically used a “decent amount” of capital, while opportunities may also arise in complementary investments and ports.

About ATCO (TSE:ACO.X)

Atco Ltd is a Canadian holding company that offers gas, electric, and infrastructure solutions. The largest subsidiary of the company is Canadian utilities, which operates natural gas, electricity, and logistical services. Atco’s primary segments include Structures and Logistics; Utilities; Energy Infrastructure; Neltume Ports and Corporate and Other. It generates maximum revenue from the Utilities segment. Geographically, it derives most of its revenue from Canada.

