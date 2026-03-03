Vistra Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Vistra (NYSE:VST) executives told investors the company delivered record financial results in 2025 while positioning the business for what management described as structurally stronger electricity demand and a multi-year set of growth and contracting opportunities.

Record 2025 results and operational performance

Chief Executive Officer Jim Burke said 2025 was a “transformational year,” pointing to strategic acquisitions, new long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs), and operational execution across generation, commercial and retail.

For the full year, Vistra reported approximatelyand approximately, both above the midpoint of the company’s original guidance ranges. Burke also highlighted performance during Winter Storm Fern in late January, saying the fleet operated safely and “extremely well” through volatile gas and power prices, supported by Vistra’s risk management approach.

Chief Financial Officer Kris Moldovan broke down full-year 2025 adjusted EBITDA as $5,912 million, including $4,290 million from generation and $1,622 million from retail. Moldovan said generation benefited from Vistra’s hedging program and strong realized revenue, with two months of contribution from the Lotus assets, which more than offset extended outages at Martin Lake Unit One and at the Moss Landing battery facilities.

In retail, Moldovan said performance benefited from strong customer counts and margins, though he noted 2025 results included tailwinds not expected to repeat, including certain supply cost benefits and gains related to the Energy Harbor acquisition. Over the medium term, the company continues to expect retail adjusted EBITDA “in the neighborhood of approximately $1.4 billion.”

Generation portfolio expansion: Lotus and planned Cogentrix acquisition

Burke said Vistra expanded and strengthened its generation portfolio in 2025, including the October closing of the acquisition of seven modern natural gas generation facilities totaling approximately 2,600 MW from Lotus Infrastructure Partners. The assets are located across competitive regions including PJM, New England, New York and California, and management said the fleet performed well during Winter Storm Fern.

Vistra also discussed its agreement to acquire Cogentrix Energy, which includes 10 modern natural gas facilities totaling approximately 5,500 MW. Burke highlighted two plants (Patriot and Hamilton Liberty) completed in 2016 with heat rates “well below 7,000.” He said the Cogentrix and Lotus transactions together further diversify the fleet and improve geographic balance.

Management characterized Cogentrix as an “opportunistic” expansion at an attractive price, expecting it to be meaningfully accretive on a per-share basis. Burke said Vistra views the purchase price as attractive at approximately $730 per kW of capacity (net of expected tax benefits) and expects mid-single-digit adjusted free cash flow before growth per share accretion in 2027, with high-single-digit average accretion over 2027–2029. He said the company expects to close the transaction in 2026.

Long-term nuclear PPAs with Amazon and Meta

Executives repeatedly emphasized long-term contracting for nuclear generation as a major milestone and a way to increase durability of cash flows. Burke said Vistra has contracted approximately 3.8 GW of nuclear capacity through multiple PPAs.

Amazon Web Services: A 20-year agreement for 1,200 MW at the Comanche Peak Nuclear Power Plant in Texas. Management said Amazon will site a facility on Vistra’s property and plans to bring “1-for-1 backup generation.” Vistra said initial energization is still expected in 4Q 2027 , with full ramp expected by 4Q 2032 . The agreement also includes options to explore new nuclear development, including potential uprates and small modular reactors.

A 20-year agreement for at the Comanche Peak Nuclear Power Plant in Texas. Management said Amazon will site a facility on Vistra’s property and plans to bring “1-for-1 backup generation.” Vistra said initial energization is still expected in , with full ramp expected by . The agreement also includes options to explore new nuclear development, including potential uprates and small modular reactors. Meta: 20-year PPAs covering 2,176 MW of operating capacity at Perry and Davis-Besse and an additional 433 MW of upgrade capacity from Perry, Davis-Besse and Beaver Valley. Vistra expects delivery of operating capacity at Perry to commence in December 2026 and Davis-Besse in December 2027. Uprate capacity is longer dated, with Perry uprates expected online in 4Q 2031 and subsequent uprates coming online annually until completion by 4Q 2034.

Burke said the nuclear PPAs provide financial backing to operate facilities for decades and, for PJM nuclear sites, support applications for additional license renewals extending operations into the 2050s and 2060s. Upon full ramp of the nuclear agreements, Vistra sees “a pathway to nearly 25%” adjusted free cash flow before growth accretion on an annual basis.

He added the Comanche Peak agreement is not expected to require significant incremental spend from Vistra, while the PJM operating-capacity agreements with Meta require no additional spend. The PJM nuclear uprates will require growth capital over an eight-year period, with most spending after 2028, and management said the investments exceed Vistra’s mid-teens levered return requirements.

Demand outlook, contracting discussions, and PJM rulemaking

Management said it continues to see a “structurally improved” demand environment. Burke noted U.S. electricity consumption reached an all-time peak of approximately 4,200 TWh in 2025, up about 2.5% versus 2024, and said Vistra expects growth to continue in 2026 and 2027. However, he reiterated the company’s view that data center impacts on tightening supply-demand dynamics will not “meaningfully begin” until late 2027 or early 2028 due to build schedules and interconnection timing.

Vistra maintained its view that annual peak load growth of at least 3%–5% in ERCOT and low single-digit growth in PJM is achievable through 2030. Burke also said Vistra expects overall load growth to outpace peak demand, driving higher utilization across the system.

In Q&A, executive Stacey Doré addressed questions about PJM rule changes and said Vistra does not believe current PJM activity affects the Meta deal because it is “more akin to a typical front-of-the-meter deal” and not tied to co-location or a specific load. Doré said PJM filings around co-location tariff provisions could provide helpful clarity for discussions around Beaver Valley and other opportunities. She also said Vistra continues to see high interest in Beaver Valley and that the site could support either co-location or a front-of-the-meter deal.

On contracting for gas, Doré said Vistra believes hyperscalers will contract for new gas builds and that the company is engaged in such conversations. She said the company sees interest in structures that include a large fixed capacity payment plus a variable component in which customers take gas risk.

Cash generation, capital allocation, leverage, and buybacks

Moldovan said Vistra projects it can generate more than $10 billion of cash through year-end 2027, supported by the company’s hedging program and the downside protection of the nuclear production tax credit. He said that after allocating approximately $3 billion to equity holders through share repurchases and dividends in 2026 and 2027, and approximately $4 billion toward accretive growth investments (including Cogentrix, the Permian gas units, and PJM nuclear upgrades supported by the Meta PPAs), Vistra still expects to have more than $3 billion of additional capital available to allocate through year-end 2027. The company is targeting net debt to adjusted EBITDA of approximately 2.3x by year-end 2027.

On repurchases, Moldovan said that since initiating the program in November 2021, Vistra has retired approximately 167 million shares at an average cost below $36 per share, which he said delivered over $20 billion of value for long-term shareholders. He said the company has approximately $1.8 billion of repurchase authorization remaining, enough to meet its annual repurchase target through 2027, and that repurchases are executed under a 10b5-1 plan designed to accelerate purchases during periods of market dislocation.

Regarding longer-term free cash flow, Moldovan said Vistra continues to see adjusted free cash flow before growth per share exceeding $12.50 for 2026 (based on forward curves as of Feb. 20 and a stable share count as of Dec. 31). Incorporating the Cogentrix acquisition and Meta PPAs, along with a simplifying assumption related to the deployment of available cash to share repurchases through 2027, Vistra projected adjusted free cash flow before growth per share of approximately $16.

In response to a question about why Vistra did not update the 2027 midpoint opportunity, management said it does not expect to update guidance on a quarterly basis and indicated it plans to update 2026 guidance and the 2027 midpoint opportunity when Cogentrix closes, which management said it expects in the second half of the year. Management also said that based on disclosures provided, it is possible to estimate an addition to 2027 from the Meta and Cogentrix transactions “in the neighborhood of $700 million–$750 million,” absent other impacts.

About Vistra (NYSE:VST)

Vistra (NYSE: VST) is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company’s operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower?carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra’s core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

