FY2027 EPS Estimates for HudBay Minerals Cut by Scotiabank

HudBay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank reduced their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HudBay Minerals in a report issued on Thursday, February 26th. Scotiabank analyst O. Wowkodaw now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.72. Scotiabank currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for HudBay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share.

HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $732.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.13 million. HudBay Minerals had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HBM. Weiss Ratings raised shares of HudBay Minerals from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Zacks Research lowered shares of HudBay Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on HudBay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HudBay Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of HBM stock opened at $26.74 on Monday. HudBay Minerals has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $28.74. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HudBay Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in HudBay Minerals by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,178,626 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $202,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468,109 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in HudBay Minerals by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,903 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 12,228 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP increased its holdings in HudBay Minerals by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 1,051,553 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,873,000 after purchasing an additional 261,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of HudBay Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,965,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. HudBay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.70%.

Positive Sentiment: Hudbay agreed to acquire the remaining shares of Arizona Sonoran Copper (ASCU), giving Hudbay 100% of the Cactus project and creating what the company calls the third-largest copper district in North America — a strategic move to materially increase copper scale and future production optionality. Globe Newswire

HudBay Minerals Inc is a Canada-based mining company engaged in the exploration, development and production of base and precious metals. Its primary products include copper, zinc, gold and silver concentrates, which are sold to smelters and refiners worldwide. The company’s operations span multiple stages of the mining cycle, from resource definition and feasibility studies to mine construction, extraction and reclamation.

The company traces its roots back to 1927, when it was established as Hudson Bay Mining & Smelting Co Limited.

