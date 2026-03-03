Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Trading Down 0.7% – What’s Next?

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $67.9975 and last traded at $67.9975. 146 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.48.

Akzo Nobel Stock Down 0.7%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.33.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. is a leading Dutch multinational that develops and manufactures paints, coatings and specialty chemicals. The company’s core business is divided into two main segments: Decorative Paints, which serves the retail and professional DIY markets with well-known brands such as Dulux, Sikkens and Cuprinol; and Performance Coatings, which supplies industry-specific coatings for automotive, marine, aerospace and general industrial applications. Its products are designed to enhance aesthetics, protect surfaces from corrosion and wear, and meet stringent environmental standards.

Within its Performance Coatings arm, Akzo Nobel offers powder coatings under the Interpon brand, advanced protective coatings through International and marine coatings via the International brand.

