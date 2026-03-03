Wi-LAN (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Shares Up 4.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Wi-LAN Inc (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Get Free Report) shot up 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.73 and last traded at $0.73. 3,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 50,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Wi-LAN Stock Up 4.3%

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.73. The firm has a market cap of $86.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Wi-LAN alerts:

Wi-LAN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wi-LAN Inc, trading on the OTCMKTS as QTRHF, is a Canadian technology company specializing in licensing and monetizing intellectual property in the semiconductor and wireless communications sectors. Headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, the company acquires, develops and licenses patents covering a range of technologies, with particular emphasis on standards-based innovations in cellular networking, Wi-Fi and Internet of Things (IoT) applications. Through patent sales and licensing agreements, Wi-LAN seeks to generate revenue from its extensive portfolio of proprietary technologies.

Originally founded in 1992, Wi-LAN has evolved its business model from technology development to intellectual property management and enforcement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wi-LAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wi-LAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.