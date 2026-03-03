Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Trading Down 3.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Free Report) were down 3.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.08 and last traded at $4.08. Approximately 31,324 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 568% from the average daily volume of 4,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.2125.

Calfrac Well Services Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.83.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. is an oilfield services provider specializing in well stimulation and completion solutions for the global oil and gas industry. The company offers a suite of products and services designed to enhance reservoir productivity, including hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, nitrogen pumping and acidizing treatments. With a focus on innovation and operational efficiency, Calfrac employs advanced pumping equipment, data acquisition tools and proprietary chemical blends to optimize well performance.

Calfrac’s hydraulic fracturing services cover both conventional and unconventional resource plays, delivering high-intensity fracture treatments for onshore wells.

