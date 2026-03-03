iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.69 and last traded at $25.70. Approximately 117,459 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 103,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.78.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3%

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 488,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,486,000 after purchasing an additional 35,214 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 438,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,243,000 after acquiring an additional 62,755 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 267,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,837,000 after acquiring an additional 25,407 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 259,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,643,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 132,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 12,023 shares during the period.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2028. IBMQ was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

