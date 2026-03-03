Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) Trading Down 4.3% – What’s Next?

Adventus Mining Co. (CVE:ADZN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.45. Approximately 557,313 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 757,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

Adventus Mining Stock Down 4.3%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.45. The firm has a market cap of C$140.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.10.

Adventus Mining Company Profile

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador. The company was formerly known as Adventus Zinc Corporation and changed its name to Adventus Mining Corporation in June 2019. Adventus Mining Corporation was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

