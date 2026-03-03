Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Paysign in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Paysign in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.56.

Paysign stock opened at $3.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.80 million, a PE ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.01. Paysign has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $8.88.

In other Paysign news, insider Robert Strobo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $109,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 327,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,790,276.30. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paysign by 7.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 17,466 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paysign in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Paysign by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Paysign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $869,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paysign by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 12,490 shares during the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paysign, Inc (NASDAQ:PAYS) is a U.S.-based financial technology company specializing in prepaid payment solutions. Through its cloud-based platform, the company enables corporations, government agencies and payroll providers to issue and manage stored-value cards, digital wallets and disbursement programs. Paysign’s offerings span gift and incentive cards, payroll and earned-wage access cards, government benefit distribution, tax refund solutions and health savings account disbursements.

The company’s flagship Paysign Experience Platform provides configurable card programs with real-time transaction reporting, fraud monitoring and regulatory compliance tools.

