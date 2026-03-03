Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Trading Down 1.7% – Time to Sell?

Central Puerto S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.33 and last traded at $15.43. 212,778 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 284,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CEPU shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Central Puerto in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Central Puerto from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Get Central Puerto alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CEPU

Central Puerto Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Central Puerto

The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Central Puerto by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,782,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,504,000 after acquiring an additional 359,121 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new stake in Central Puerto in the second quarter worth $1,736,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Central Puerto by 211.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 130,240 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Central Puerto by 462.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 115,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Central Puerto during the second quarter valued at $1,149,000. Institutional investors own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

About Central Puerto

(Get Free Report)

Central Puerto SA (NYSE: CEPU) is Argentina’s leading private power generation company, managing a diversified portfolio of thermal and renewable energy facilities across the country. Established following the privatization of the state-owned electricity company in the early 1990s, Central Puerto develops, operates and maintains a mix of combined-cycle and open-cycle gas turbine plants, as well as hydroelectric and renewable installations. The company’s thermal assets provide baseload and flexible generation capacity, while its renewable portfolio includes wind farms and solar parks that support Argentina’s clean energy objectives.

Headquartered in Buenos Aires, Central Puerto serves the national wholesale electricity market through long-term contracts with distribution companies and major industrial clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Puerto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Puerto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.