BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Short Interest Up 44.1% in February

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 115,126 shares, a growth of 44.1% from the January 29th total of 79,889 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,049 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Price Performance

MIY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,940. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $12.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.09 and its 200-day moving average is $11.68.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 105,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 13,561 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 342,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,016,000 after buying an additional 27,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund (NYSE: MIY) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income exempt from federal and Michigan personal income taxes. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities issued by state and local governments within Michigan. Its portfolio typically includes a diversified mix of general obligation bonds and revenue bonds backed by public utilities, transportation projects, and other essential municipal services.

The fund’s investment strategy emphasizes credit quality and diversification across sectors and maturities.

