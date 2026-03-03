Legato Merger Corp.’s Quiet Period To End Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:LEGOU)

Legato Merger’s (OTCMKTS:LEGOU – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, March 4th. Legato Merger had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 23rd. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Legato Merger Trading Up 1.9%

OTCMKTS:LEGOU opened at $14.58 on Tuesday. Legato Merger has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $15.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day moving average is $14.58.

About Legato Merger

Legato Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

