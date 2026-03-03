Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Receives $114.22 Consensus PT from Analysts

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.2222.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CWST shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday, February 23rd.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Casella Waste Systems

Insider Buying and Selling at Casella Waste Systems

Institutional Trading of Casella Waste Systems

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CAO Kevin Drohan sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $62,511.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $691,055.82. The trade was a 8.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Edmond Coletta sold 3,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total value of $357,184.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 147,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,782,426.70. This trade represents a 2.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 11,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,887 over the last three months. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 57.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1,601.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 5,094 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 3,226.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after buying an additional 67,749 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 301.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 53.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $91.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 766.06 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.86. Casella Waste Systems has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $121.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $469.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.32 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 0.43%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc is a regional resource management company headquartered in Rutland, Vermont. Established in 1975, the company has grown from a single-truck operation into a multi-state provider of integrated waste management solutions. Casella offers a comprehensive range of services, including residential, commercial and industrial waste collection, transfer station operations, landfill disposal, recycling processing and organics management.

Through a network of solid waste transfer stations, recycling facilities and landfills, Casella serves communities primarily across the northeastern United States and parts of the mid-Atlantic region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.