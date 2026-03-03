CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CrossAmerica Partners in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrossAmerica Partners currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

CrossAmerica Partners Stock Performance

CrossAmerica Partners stock opened at $20.68 on Friday. CrossAmerica Partners has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $25.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.99. The firm has a market cap of $788.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.39.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.01 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 9.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrossAmerica Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 203.88%.

Institutional Trading of CrossAmerica Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new position in CrossAmerica Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Institutional investors own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) is a publicly traded master limited partnership engaged in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels across the United States. The company procures, transports and stores refined petroleum products including gasoline, diesel fuel, kerosene, heating oil and select renewable fuel blends. Through its integrated network of pipelines, terminals and truck fleets, CrossAmerica Partners supplies fuel to a broad base of customers, including convenience stores, supermarket chains, travel centers and independent marketers.

Formed in 2014 as a spin-off of Sunoco’s wholesale fuel business, CrossAmerica Partners acquired refined petroleum distribution assets and entered into long-term supply agreements designed to deliver stable, fee-based revenues.

