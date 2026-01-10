CocaCola (NYSE:KO) Stock Price Up 2.7% – Here’s Why

CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) rose 2.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $69.46 and last traded at $69.34. Approximately 19,217,277 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 18,751,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on KO. TD Cowen increased their target price on CocaCola from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CocaCola from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CocaCola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.08.

CocaCola Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $303.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.42 and its 200 day moving average is $69.33.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CocaCola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 27.34%.The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.966-2.966 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 13,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total value of $947,411.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638,109.25. This trade represents a 26.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $2,250,751.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,894,396.10. The trade was a 12.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 225,252 shares of company stock valued at $15,953,007. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CocaCola during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in CocaCola by 5,142.9% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in CocaCola during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CocaCola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

About CocaCola

The Coca?Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca?Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready?to?drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca?Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca?Cola, Diet Coke, Coca?Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

