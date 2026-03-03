Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Mizuho upgraded Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $111.00 target price on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group dropped their price target on Medtronic from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.74.

NYSE:MDT opened at $98.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.96. The firm has a market cap of $125.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $79.55 and a 1-year high of $106.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 13.00%.Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 52,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total value of $5,132,120.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 32,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,761.28. The trade was a 61.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,961,343 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,388,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,381 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,660,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,966,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,621 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Medtronic by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,616,694 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,150,420,000 after buying an additional 1,419,730 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 34,573,163 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,321,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,227,006 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,448,699,000 after acquiring an additional 310,684 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic’s offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter?defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

