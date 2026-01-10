MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH Has $1.99 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares during the quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 585.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.91.

NYSE WFC opened at $95.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.41. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $58.42 and a 12 month high of $97.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.61%.

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

