MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH Has $1.99 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares during the quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 585.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wells Fargo & Company News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks and other previews expect rising NII and solid loan demand for Q4, supporting the view that Wells Fargo could beat estimates again — a catalyst for upside if confirmed when results arrive. Should You Buy, Hold or Sell Wells Fargo Stock Ahead of Q4 Earnings?
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks and other analysts highlight WFC’s strong earnings-surprise history and expect the bank to have the earnings mix that supports another beat — positive for near-term sentiment. Will Wells Fargo (WFC) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
- Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen published a bullish forecast calling for strong price appreciation, which may attract momentum buyers and support the rally. TD Cowen Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for WFC
- Positive Sentiment: Seeking Alpha’s preview argues WFC’s rerating is largely complete and that execution and fee-based revenue strength support a higher valuation target — a constructive medium-term thesis. Wells Fargo Preview Q4 2025
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks published a detailed piece on Wall Street projections for WFC’s Q4 metrics (NII, loans, fees and credit metrics) — useful for traders sizing expectations but not an immediate price driver by itself. Insights Into Wells Fargo Q4
- Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo research published sector notes (on Walmart and Nucor) and added Merck to a tactical list — signals that WFC’s research desk is active but these items are indirect to WFC equity moves. Wells Fargo Sees Opportunity at Walmart
- Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo economists flagged a likely rebound in December CPI after a shutdown-distorted November — a macro note that could influence rate expectations and bank NII, but its net effect is ambiguous. December CPI rebound expected
- Negative Sentiment: Robert W. Baird reiterated an Underperform/low-rating for WFC and related coverage noted downgrades; bearish notes can pressure the stock by discouraging institutional buyers. Baird Reiterates Underperform
- Negative Sentiment: Baird R W cut WFC to “Strong Sell” in a separate note, creating a counterweight to bullish expectations and increasing near-term volatility. WFC Cut to Strong Sell at Baird R W
- Negative Sentiment: Some previews warn of lower non-interest income and potential asset-quality pressure that could blunt upside even if NII rises — a key risk for the upcoming report. Should You Buy, Hold or Sell WFC Ahead of Q4?
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.4%
NYSE WFC opened at $95.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.41. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $58.42 and a 12 month high of $97.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.61%.
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.
Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.
