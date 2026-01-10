MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH Acquires 10,108 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,836 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,108 shares during the quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $5,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,134,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,729,575,000 after buying an additional 2,545,381 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,191,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,002,258,000 after acquiring an additional 713,379 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,424,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,466,320,000 after acquiring an additional 622,602 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,089,937,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,851,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,810,022,000 after purchasing an additional 226,578 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ellen M. Zane sold 12,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $1,266,927.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 24,134 shares in the company, valued at $2,371,889.52. This represents a 34.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $4,973,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,678.74. This trade represents a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 93,095 shares of company stock worth $9,305,450 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.7%

BSX opened at $97.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Boston Scientific Corporation has a twelve month low of $85.98 and a twelve month high of $109.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. Analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.21.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

