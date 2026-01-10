Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Updates Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.200-0.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ULCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Frontier Group in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Frontier Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up from $4.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ULCC opened at $5.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.40. Frontier Group has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $10.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 2.55.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). The business had revenue of $886.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.07 million. Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 25.73% and a negative net margin of 3.65%.The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Frontier Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.040-0.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Frontier Group will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 82,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $477,584.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 631,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,652,012.08. The trade was a 11.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steve Schuller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 77,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,872. This represents a 6.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 305,000 shares of company stock worth $1,670,444. Corporate insiders own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Frontier Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,044,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,860,000 after purchasing an additional 209,154 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Frontier Group by 39.2% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,027,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,366,000 after acquiring an additional 852,798 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,202,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,723,000 after purchasing an additional 718,147 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,181,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Frontier Group by 48.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,253,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after buying an additional 408,271 shares in the last quarter.

Frontier Group, trading on Nasdaq under the ticker ULCC, is the holding company for Frontier Airlines, an ultra-low-cost carrier based in Denver, Colorado. The company’s core business centers on providing no-frills air travel across a point-to-point network while generating ancillary revenue from add-on services such as baggage fees, seat selection, priority boarding and in-flight refreshments. This fare-plus-a-la-carte model allows Frontier to offer competitive base fares and maintain low operating costs.

Founded in February 1994 by industry veterans Andrew Levy and Russell Beardsmore, Frontier Airlines commenced operations with a small fleet of MD-80 aircraft.

