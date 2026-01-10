Ledgewood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 45,140 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCV

Ledgewood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report) by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,140 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Ledgewood Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Ledgewood Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCV. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,468,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,334,000 after buying an additional 124,397 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,557,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,282,000 after acquiring an additional 118,708 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,367,000 after acquiring an additional 58,038 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,814,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,991,000 after acquiring an additional 389,226 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 1,658,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,411,000 after purchasing an additional 132,583 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCV stock opened at $16.69 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $15.84 and a 52-week high of $17.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.70 and its 200-day moving average is $16.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $0.0627 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors. BSCV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

