BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 853,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,950 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.65% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $79,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth $178,952,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 31.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,791,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,591 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4,711.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 925,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,743,000 after buying an additional 905,778 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,411,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,028,000 after buying an additional 672,122 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,668.4% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 511,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,138,000 after buying an additional 482,429 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP William C. Werner sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $637,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 50,498 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,862.82. This represents a 12.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Down 0.3%

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of BJ stock opened at $96.76 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.68 and a 1 year high of $121.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.79.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BJ. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BJ’s Wholesale Club

Trending Headlines about BJ’s Wholesale Club

Here are the key news stories impacting BJ’s Wholesale Club this week:

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Free Report)

BJ’s Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ’s features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.

Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ’s Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.