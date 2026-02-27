Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,518,593 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,127 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of CVS Health worth $189,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,358,698,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 15.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,532,479 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,623,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118,626 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,399,131 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,305,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,737 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 153.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $214,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,217 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 2,675.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,116,742 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $77,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,509 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on CVS Health from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Argus cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.91.

CVS stock opened at $77.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.02. The stock has a market cap of $99.22 billion, a PE ratio of 56.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.50. CVS Health Corporation has a one year low of $58.35 and a one year high of $85.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $105.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.940-6.140 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.75%.

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over?the?counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in?store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk?in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

