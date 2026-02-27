Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 48,170 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. $CTRA

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,941,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,170 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.25% of Coterra Energy worth $45,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $237,002,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,991,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,606 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,865,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,125 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,800,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,553 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $29,149,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

More Coterra Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Coterra Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Coterra announced a quarterly dividend of $0.22 and issued 2026 guidance alongside its results, giving income-focused investors a clear cash-return signal. BusinessWire Release

Coterra announced a quarterly dividend of $0.22 and issued 2026 guidance alongside its results, giving income-focused investors a clear cash-return signal. Positive Sentiment: Third?party summaries highlighted a revenue beat, expanding margins and stronger operating profit and cash flow for Q4 (revenue ~$1.96B, robust gross margin), which supports the view of operational leverage. QuiverQuant Earnings Summary

Third?party summaries highlighted a revenue beat, expanding margins and stronger operating profit and cash flow for Q4 (revenue ~$1.96B, robust gross margin), which supports the view of operational leverage. Positive Sentiment: Large institutional moves and several recent analyst buy/overweight ratings plus a median price target near $33.5 underpin investor demand and longer-term bullish interest. QuiverQuant Institutional/Analyst Data

Large institutional moves and several recent analyst buy/overweight ratings plus a median price target near $33.5 underpin investor demand and longer-term bullish interest. Neutral Sentiment: Broader industry developments — including the Devon merger dynamics — are reshaping competitive and capital allocation context for U.S. E&P names, creating mixed near-term outlook signals for shareholders. Investing.com: Devon Merger Context

Broader industry developments — including the Devon merger dynamics — are reshaping competitive and capital allocation context for U.S. E&P names, creating mixed near-term outlook signals for shareholders. Negative Sentiment: Several outlets reported an EPS miss versus consensus (reported EPS figures and which benchmark was used vary by source), and Reuters flagged that weaker crude prices weighed on Q4 profit — a near-term headwind for earnings momentum. Zacks: EPS Miss Reuters: Commodity Headwinds

Several outlets reported an EPS miss versus consensus (reported EPS figures and which benchmark was used vary by source), and Reuters flagged that weaker crude prices weighed on Q4 profit — a near-term headwind for earnings momentum. Negative Sentiment: Quiver’s summary also notes materially higher capex and a sharply lower cash balance year?over?year — higher spending and diminished cash on hand raise funding and flexibility questions if commodity prices slip. QuiverQuant: Capex & Cash

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy stock opened at $29.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.02. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.33 and a 52 week high of $32.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.87 and a 200-day moving average of $25.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTRA shares. Stephens boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Roth Mkm set a $28.00 price target on Coterra Energy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. William Blair initiated coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CTRA

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy (NYSE: CTRA) is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company focused on the development, production and optimization of onshore hydrocarbon resources in the United States. The company’s operations center on the exploration, drilling, completion and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs), with an emphasis on maximizing operational efficiency and capital discipline across its asset base.

Its business activities include identifying and developing resource-rich acreage, operating producing wells, managing reservoir performance and marketing produced hydrocarbons to a range of midstream and energy customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.