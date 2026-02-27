K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Takes Position in Samsara Inc. $IOT

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth about $13,464,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 48,135 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 2,444.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 17,088 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Samsara by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

IOT opened at $28.95 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.38 and a 1-year high of $51.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of -361.88 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.66.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.11). Samsara had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $415.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Samsara’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Samsara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.500 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.120-0.130 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IOT shares. Zacks Research lowered Samsara from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down from $49.00) on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Samsara from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Samsara from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.06.

In other news, insider John Bicket sold 263,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $6,827,093.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 57,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,112. This represents a 82.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 263,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $6,827,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 57,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,112. This represents a 82.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 3,253,463 shares of company stock valued at $105,384,810 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

