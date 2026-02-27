K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Invests $931,000 in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 16.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 22,875 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.16, for a total value of $26,790,285.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 235,932 shares in the company, valued at $276,314,121.12. This trade represents a 8.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Victor K. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $951.72, for a total transaction of $951,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 28,567 shares in the company, valued at $27,187,785.24. This represents a 3.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,550 shares of company stock worth $116,980,720. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $1,180.13 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $438.86 and a 1-year high of $1,256.22. The stock has a market cap of $56.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,069.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $974.39.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.05. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $751.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MPWR. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,375.00 to $1,396.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, January 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,218.42.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS’s product portfolio includes DC?DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC?DC power solutions.

