Primecap Management Co. CA Has $68.44 Million Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 339,305 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 38,935 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.14% of Electronic Arts worth $68,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 196 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 167 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on EA. Argus set a $210.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $207.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total value of $997,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 33,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,754,671. This trade represents a 12.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $299,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,810.30. This represents a 20.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 27,600 shares of company stock worth $5,589,823 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA opened at $201.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.32 billion, a PE ratio of 75.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.88 and a 200-day moving average of $194.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $204.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ: EA) is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

EA’s product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.

