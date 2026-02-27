K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Invests $676,000 in Avnet, Inc. $AVT

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Avnet by 132.7% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Avnet by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Avnet during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 7,176.9% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Price Performance

Avnet stock opened at $66.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.82. Avnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.22 and a 52 week high of $68.29.

Avnet Announces Dividend

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. Avnet had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 0.90%.The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Avnet has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 57.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVT. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Avnet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Avnet from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Avnet from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc (NASDAQ: AVT) is a global technology distributor and solutions provider specializing in the sourcing, design, and supply chain management of electronic components and embedded systems. The company offers a broad portfolio of semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical components, as well as embedded hardware and software, cloud solutions, and Internet of Things (IoT) services. Avnet’s offerings aim to support customers through every stage of the product lifecycle, from initial prototype and design to production and end-of-life management.

Founded in 1921 by Charles Avnet, the company has evolved from a regional radio parts supplier into a multinational enterprise.

Featured Stories

