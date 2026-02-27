Primecap Management Co. CA Decreases Stake in Lyft, Inc. $LYFT

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,518,430 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 155,790 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 1.11% of Lyft worth $99,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,652 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 35,372 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lyft by 4.8% during the third quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,164 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Lyft by 3.8% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 24,688 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Lyft by 46.3% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $107,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 311,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,955,570.70. The trade was a 1.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John David Risher purchased 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,594.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,802,296 shares in the company, valued at $233,685,460.80. The trade was a 0.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,977 shares of company stock worth $4,148,932. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Analyst/investor bulls argue Lyft is materially cheaper after the recent selloff and see upside from reset expectations, European expansion and partnerships — a tactical "catch?up" trade narrative supporting buying interest.

Positive Sentiment: Several bullish writeups (e.g., "3 Reasons We Love This Stock") highlight valuation, long?term TAM and margin recovery potential — reinforcing investor conviction and helping lift sentiment.

Positive Sentiment: Market commentary asks whether Lyft has "hit a floor," suggesting limited downside and a base for recovery that attracts value-oriented buyers.

Neutral Sentiment: Options-market flow coverage shows active positioning around LYFT (puts and calls), signaling heightened trader interest and volatility expectations but not a clear directional read for fundamentals.

Neutral Sentiment: Analysis that combines Lyft's FreeNow acquisition with new California driver unionization outlines both growth (geographic scale) and cost/structure risks — a mixed development that reshapes the company's growth and valuation path without a clearly bullish or bearish immediate read.

Neutral Sentiment: Industry moves (a former Lyft exec joining another company's board) and broader tech/AI event coverage are peripheral to Lyft's near?term stock drivers.

Negative Sentiment: Driver advocacy in Washington state and Seattle protests calling for companies to stop hiring new drivers highlight labor/market conflict and potential regulatory or operational constraints that could raise costs or slow supply-side scaling.

Negative Sentiment: Safety incident coverage (passenger harmed during a ride) and local criticism of Lyft's Citi Bike pricing/operations raise reputational and regulatory risk concerns that can pressure consumer trust and invite scrutiny.

Negative Sentiment: Local worker actions and reports that many ride miles are empty (no passenger) underscore structural inefficiencies in supply utilization that could suppress per?ride economics and margin recovery.

Lyft stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $25.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Lyft declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the ride-sharing company to buy up to 15.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Arete Research set a $20.00 price target on shares of Lyft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Lyft from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer set a $26.00 target price on Lyft and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Lyft from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.66.

Lyft, Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) operates a peer-to-peer ridesharing platform that connects passengers with drivers through a mobile application. Since its founding in 2012, the company has expanded beyond traditional ride-hailing to include bike and electric scooter rentals, while also offering rental cars and public transit options in select markets. Lyft’s platform uses GPS mapping and dynamic pricing algorithms to optimize driver-passenger matches and route efficiency.

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Lyft primarily serves urban and suburban markets across the United States and Canada.

