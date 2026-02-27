Danaher Corporation $DHR Shares Sold by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lessened its holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,265 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 2.7% during the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Danaher by 445.3% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 15,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 12,717 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE DHR opened at $209.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $148.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.91. Danaher Corporation has a 52 week low of $171.00 and a 52 week high of $242.80.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.09. Danaher had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. HSBC lifted their price target on Danaher from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Danaher from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Milosevich sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.01, for a total value of $274,573.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,642.99. This represents a 20.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher’s portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

