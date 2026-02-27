Viking Holdings Ltd. $VIK Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 784,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,800 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.18% of Viking worth $48,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIK. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Viking during the third quarter valued at $989,000. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Viking during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,041,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Viking by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 27,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Viking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,258,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Viking by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,467,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,193,000 after buying an additional 626,973 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho set a $59.00 target price on Viking in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Viking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Viking from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Viking from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Viking from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of VIK stock opened at $79.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. Viking Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $31.79 and a 12-month high of $81.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.11. The company has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.07.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

