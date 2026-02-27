American Tower Corporation $AMT Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 939,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,966 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of American Tower worth $180,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Second Half Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 8.1% during the third quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC grew its position in American Tower by 22,222.2% during the third quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $756,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 113,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,867,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Tower Corp /Ma/ American sold 2,288,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total transaction of $159,631,314.75. Following the transaction, the insider owned 211,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,743,685.25. This represents a 91.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock opened at $184.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.76. American Tower Corporation has a 52 week low of $166.88 and a 52 week high of $234.33. The stock has a market cap of $86.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 108.63%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMT. Scotiabank lowered their price target on American Tower from $220.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on American Tower from $217.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on American Tower from $226.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.63.

American Tower (NYSE: AMT) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company’s core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

