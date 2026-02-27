American Tower Corporation $AMT Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 939,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,966 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of American Tower worth $180,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Second Half Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 8.1% during the third quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC grew its position in American Tower by 22,222.2% during the third quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $756,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 113,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,867,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Tower Corp /Ma/ American sold 2,288,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total transaction of $159,631,314.75. Following the transaction, the insider owned 211,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,743,685.25. This represents a 91.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
American Tower News Summary
- Positive Sentiment: CoreSite (an American Tower company) will host Community IX’s Florida and Northern Virginia Internet Exchanges at its Miami and NoVA facilities — a data?center connectivity win that can boost CoreSite leasing, interconnection revenue and AMT’s data?center growth narrative. CoreSite Miami and Virginia Data Centers Welcome New Community IX Internet Exchanges
- Positive Sentiment: BMO raised its AMT price target to $200 (from $185) and kept a market?perform rating — a modest vote of confidence that may support buyers after recent volatility. BMO Capital Adjusts Price Target on American Tower TickerReport
- Neutral Sentiment: UBS trimmed its price target to $248 but remains constructive with a “buy” rating — still signaling sizable upside though slightly less bullish than before. UBS price target note
- Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley lowered its target to $220 and kept an “overweight” stance — another downgrade in target but continued positive rating from a major shop. Morgan Stanley update
- Neutral Sentiment: Scotiabank trimmed its target to $214 (sector outperform) and TD Cowen cut its target to $225 — multiple shops shaving targets, reflecting slightly lower near?term expectations but still implying upside vs. current levels. Scotiabank / TD Cowen notes TD Cowen update
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary pieces are weighing AMT’s valuation after recent volatility — useful for longer?term investors but less likely to move price immediately. Is American Tower Pricing Look Attractive
- Neutral Sentiment: Several industry/portfolio notes (e.g., AST SpaceMobile coverage mention and Baron Real Estate fund activity) reference telecom/real?estate themes that overlap with AMT exposure but aren’t direct company events. AST SpaceMobile article Baron Real Estate Income Fund activity
- Negative Sentiment: American Tower disclosed DISH Network has defaulted on lease payments; AMT is pursuing legal remedies and has adjusted its 2026 outlook to reflect lost DISH tower revenue — this is a direct near?term headwind and explains some of the recent downside pressure. American Tower Weighs DISH Default
American Tower Trading Up 1.3%
American Tower stock opened at $184.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.76. American Tower Corporation has a 52 week low of $166.88 and a 52 week high of $234.33. The stock has a market cap of $86.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.
American Tower Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 108.63%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMT. Scotiabank lowered their price target on American Tower from $220.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on American Tower from $217.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on American Tower from $226.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.63.
Read Our Latest Research Report on American Tower
American Tower Company Profile
American Tower (NYSE: AMT) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company’s core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.
Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than American Tower
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- This makes me furious
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.