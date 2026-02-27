Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $160.02 Million Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 573,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,996 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.26% of Travelers Companies worth $160,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Business Bank grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 22,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 35.2% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 92,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,744,000 after purchasing an additional 24,023 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $679,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 106.4% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 29,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after buying an additional 15,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total value of $3,011,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 33,638 shares in the company, valued at $10,131,092.84. This represents a 22.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 55,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.70, for a total transaction of $16,424,515.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 260,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,718,956.30. This represents a 17.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,845 shares of company stock worth $27,239,631. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TRV opened at $306.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $230.43 and a one year high of $309.37. The company has a market cap of $66.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $288.87 and a 200-day moving average of $281.48.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The insurance provider reported $11.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.79. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 15.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Travelers Companies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $302.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $307.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Travelers Companies from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.33.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc (NYSE: TRV) is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers’ compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

