Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $153.79 Million Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 889,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,827 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.26% of Digital Realty Trust worth $153,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 233,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,379,000 after purchasing an additional 15,569 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 13.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,545,000 after buying an additional 17,729 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 37,575.7% in the 3rd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 271,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,896,000 after acquiring an additional 270,545 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $762,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 412.7% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 11,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR stock opened at $176.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.98, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.91. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.95 and a 12 month high of $184.79.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 135.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down from $210.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $206.00 to $189.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.42, for a total value of $655,811.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: DLR) is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty’s offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty’s product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

