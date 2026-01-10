Analyzing China Bilingual Technology & Education Group (OTCMKTS:CATG) & ATA (NASDAQ:AACG)

ATA (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) and China Bilingual Technology & Education Group (OTCMKTS:CATG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

ATA has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Bilingual Technology & Education Group has a beta of -2.25, suggesting that its share price is 325% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get ATA alerts:

Profitability

This table compares ATA and China Bilingual Technology & Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATA -3.08% -13.12% -1.88% China Bilingual Technology & Education Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

0.7% of ATA shares are held by institutional investors. 52.9% of ATA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ATA and China Bilingual Technology & Education Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATA $36.72 million 0.77 -$4.95 million ($0.02) -44.40 China Bilingual Technology & Education Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

China Bilingual Technology & Education Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ATA.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ATA and China Bilingual Technology & Education Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATA 1 0 0 0 1.00 China Bilingual Technology & Education Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

ATA beats China Bilingual Technology & Education Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ATA

(Get Free Report)

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools and training organizations, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students. The company also offers online courses for students. It provides its services through partnership with sales channels, internet and mobile advertisement, word of mouth referral, and marketing events and activities. The company was formerly known as ATA Inc. and changed its name to ATA Creativity Global in September 2019. ATA Creativity Global was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Hefei, China.

About China Bilingual Technology & Education Group

(Get Free Report)

Capstone Technologies Group, Inc. intends to operate as a holding company. It engages in customer data platform market, and provides software design, development, and other services. The company was formerly known as China Bilingual Technology & Education Group Inc. and changed its name to Capstone Technologies Group, Inc. in April 2017. Capstone Technologies Group, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for ATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.