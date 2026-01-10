StandX DUSD (DUSD) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $158.74 Million

StandX DUSD (DUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. In the last seven days, StandX DUSD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One StandX DUSD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001101 BTC on popular exchanges. StandX DUSD has a total market capitalization of $158.74 million and $2.64 million worth of StandX DUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get StandX DUSD alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90,519.21 or 0.99833735 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89,816.78 or 0.99424040 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

StandX DUSD Token Profile

StandX DUSD’s launch date was April 8th, 2025. StandX DUSD’s total supply is 159,028,686 tokens. The official message board for StandX DUSD is docs.standx.com/blog. The official website for StandX DUSD is standx.com. StandX DUSD’s official Twitter account is @standx_official.

StandX DUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StandX DUSD (DUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. StandX DUSD has a current supply of 158,833,419.652861. The last known price of StandX DUSD is 0.99788588 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $3,340,610.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://standx.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StandX DUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StandX DUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StandX DUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StandX DUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StandX DUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.