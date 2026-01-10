ZORA (ZORA) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $172.16 Million

ZORA (ZORA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One ZORA token can currently be purchased for $0.0385 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. ZORA has a market capitalization of $172.16 million and approximately $21.73 million worth of ZORA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZORA has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90,519.21 or 0.99833735 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89,816.78 or 0.99424040 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ZORA Profile

ZORA’s genesis date was April 23rd, 2025. ZORA’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,469,999,999 tokens. ZORA’s official website is zora.co. ZORA’s official Twitter account is @zora. ZORA’s official message board is x.com/zoraengineering.

ZORA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZORA (ZORA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Base platform. ZORA has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 4,469,999,999 in circulation. The last known price of ZORA is 0.0381546 USD and is down -2.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 251 active market(s) with $23,096,501.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zora.co/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZORA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZORA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZORA using one of the exchanges listed above.

