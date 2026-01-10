aixbt by Virtuals 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $17.74 Million (AIXBT)

aixbt by Virtuals (AIXBT) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. In the last seven days, aixbt by Virtuals has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. aixbt by Virtuals has a total market capitalization of $32.15 million and approximately $17.74 million worth of aixbt by Virtuals was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aixbt by Virtuals token can currently be purchased for about $0.0376 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90,519.21 or 0.99833735 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89,816.78 or 0.99424040 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About aixbt by Virtuals

aixbt by Virtuals launched on November 2nd, 2024. aixbt by Virtuals’ total supply is 998,914,867 tokens and its circulating supply is 855,612,732 tokens. aixbt by Virtuals’ official Twitter account is @aixbt_agent. The official website for aixbt by Virtuals is aixbt.tech. aixbt by Virtuals’ official message board is aixbt.substack.com.

aixbt by Virtuals Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aixbt (AIXBT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. aixbt has a current supply of 998,914,867.38413915. The last known price of aixbt is 0.03707371 USD and is up 0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 253 active market(s) with $18,680,684.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aixbt.tech.”

