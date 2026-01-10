TARS AI (TAI) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $20.46 Million

TARS AI (TAI) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. TARS AI has a market capitalization of $20.46 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of TARS AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TARS AI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0296 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TARS AI has traded up 25.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TARS AI alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90,519.21 or 0.99833735 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89,816.78 or 0.99424040 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

TARS AI Profile

TARS AI launched on May 14th, 2022. TARS AI’s total supply is 892,189,754 tokens and its circulating supply is 691,685,195 tokens. TARS AI’s official Twitter account is @tarsprotocol. The official website for TARS AI is tars.pro.

TARS AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TARS AI (TAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. TARS AI has a current supply of 892,189,753.9. The last known price of TARS AI is 0.02827247 USD and is up 5.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $2,938,602.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tars.pro/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TARS AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TARS AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TARS AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TARS AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TARS AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.