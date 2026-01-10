GHO Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (GHO)

GHO (GHO) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 10th. In the last week, GHO has traded 0% lower against the dollar. GHO has a market cap of $301.68 million and approximately $211.33 thousand worth of GHO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GHO token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001102 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GHO Profile

GHO launched on July 15th, 2023. GHO’s total supply is 495,093,826 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,996,718 tokens. GHO’s official message board is lenster.xyz/u/gho. GHO’s official Twitter account is @ghoaave. The official website for GHO is gho.xyz.

GHO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GHO (GHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. GHO has a current supply of 495,093,826.414552. The last known price of GHO is 0.9988811 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $101,766.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gho.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GHO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GHO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

