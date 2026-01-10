Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Upgraded at Barclays

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ABNB. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $128.00 price objective on Airbnb and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.92.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ABNB

Airbnb Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of ABNB opened at $139.27 on Friday. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $99.88 and a 12 month high of $163.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.57 and its 200-day moving average is $127.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 32.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Airbnb will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.70, for a total transaction of $7,928,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 576,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,741,250.50. This trade represents a 9.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,565 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $345,736.35. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 165,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,251,941.94. This trade represents a 1.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,579,756 shares of company stock worth $193,545,739 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter worth about $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 70.9% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 397.7% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Airbnb

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company’s core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.