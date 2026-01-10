Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Downgraded by Mizuho to “Hold”

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Mizuho from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Argus raised shares of Regency Centers to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.42.

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $69.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.93. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $63.44 and a 1-year high of $78.18.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $387.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.83 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 27.04%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Regency Centers has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.620-4.640 EPS. Analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $1,050,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 272,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,112,519.16. The trade was a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REG. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Regency Centers by 441.4% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 21,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 17,721 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 14.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 641.3% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 116,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,266,000 after buying an additional 100,391 shares during the period. Generate Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd now owns 115,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,417,000 after buying an additional 48,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,786,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,669,000 after buying an additional 65,719 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of grocery-anchored shopping centers. Focused on everyday needs retail, the company’s portfolio is strategically concentrated in high-growth, densely populated markets across the United States. By aligning its properties with essential retailers, Regency Centers delivers stable income streams and drives sustained value for shareholders.

Founded in 1963 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Regency Centers began as a single shopping center developer before evolving into one of the largest owners of grocery-center real estate.

