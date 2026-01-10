Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Downgraded by Mizuho to Hold

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Mizuho from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.52.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ZG

Zillow Group Stock Down 2.0%

NASDAQ ZG opened at $67.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.52 and its 200-day moving average is $73.89. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of -479.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.03. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $56.63 and a 12-month high of $90.22.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $676.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zillow Group will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 5,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total value of $378,577.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 50,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,734.80. This represents a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $546,853.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 70,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,923,488.83. This represents a 10.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,511 shares of company stock worth $4,766,357. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 107,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,026,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth $980,000. 20.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) is a U.S.-based online real estate marketplace that connects consumers, real estate professionals and mortgage lenders through a suite of digital products and advertising services. Founded in 2006 by Rich Barton and Lloyd Frink and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company operates a portfolio of consumer-facing brands and tools designed to simplify home search, rental discovery, valuation and mortgage shopping.

Zillow’s core products include its consumer websites and mobile apps that list homes for sale and rent, the Zestimate automated home value estimate, and marketplaces that connect buyers and renters with agents and lenders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.