Spire Wealth Management Has $1.36 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July $UJUL

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL – Free Report) by 376.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,117 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned 0.95% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 2,060.0% in the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 43.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Riverchase Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter worth $232,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $39.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $145.56 million, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.88. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July has a 1-year low of $31.06 and a 1-year high of $37.19.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July (UJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

