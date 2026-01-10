SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 52,711 Shares of Northern Trust Corporation $NTRS

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 228.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 52,711 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $10,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 29,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 9.0% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 10.0% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTRS opened at $145.74 on Friday. Northern Trust Corporation has a 1 year low of $81.62 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.46. The firm has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. Northern Trust had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.30%.

In other news, insider John Landers sold 766 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.35, for a total value of $95,252.10. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,371.55. The trade was a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan Cohen Levy sold 27,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.13, for a total value of $3,535,234.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 48,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,183,169.41. This trade represents a 36.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: NTRS) is a global financial services firm headquartered in Chicago that provides asset servicing, asset management and wealth management solutions to institutions, corporations and high-net-worth individuals. The company’s core businesses include custody and fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, trust and fiduciary services, private banking, and retirement and defined contribution plan services.

Northern Trust’s product and service offerings span custody and fund accounting, portfolio and performance analytics, securities lending, cash management and foreign exchange, as well as discretionary and non-discretionary investment management.

