Spire Wealth Management Purchases 26,590 Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF $JULW

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW – Free Report) by 557.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,590 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned 0.39% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JULW. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. bought a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF in the second quarter valued at $203,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF during the second quarter valued at $624,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JULW opened at $39.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.22. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF has a 52 week low of $32.43 and a 52 week high of $39.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.46 million, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.34.

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (JULW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JULW was launched on Jun 30, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

