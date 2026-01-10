Moran Wealth Management LLC Purchases 11,545 Shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF $ARTY

Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:ARTY – Free Report) by 74.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,545 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 715,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,318,000 after acquiring an additional 373,969 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF by 26.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 850,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,872,000 after purchasing an additional 175,854 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF by 111.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 230,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 121,546 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF by 566.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 142,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after purchasing an additional 121,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at $5,179,000.

iShares Future AI & Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARTY opened at $50.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.59. iShares Future AI & Tech ETF has a one year low of $26.31 and a one year high of $51.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Future AI & Tech ETF Profile

The iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (ARTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a concentrated index of global companies that provide products and services that are expected to contribute to artificial intelligence technologies. Holdings are selected and weighted based on a modified market-cap. ARTY was launched on Jun 26, 2018 and is issued by BlackRock.

