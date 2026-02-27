Vanguard Group Inc. Has $387.46 Million Stock Holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. $EXTR

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,763,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 99,206 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Extreme Networks worth $387,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 822,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,768,000 after purchasing an additional 126,972 shares in the last quarter. Axecap Investments LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $1,609,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its position in Extreme Networks by 72.5% during the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 248,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 104,557 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Extreme Networks by 40.0% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 74,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 21,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Extreme Networks Stock Up 0.4%

EXTR stock opened at $14.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.17. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 75.56% and a net margin of 0.75%.The business had revenue of $317.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Extreme Networks has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.250 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.020 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded Extreme Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Extreme Networks in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Extreme Networks

Insider Activity at Extreme Networks

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $745,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,871,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,902,842.38. This represents a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Extreme Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ: EXTR) is a global provider of end-to-end networking solutions designed to support enterprise, data center, and service provider environments. The company’s product portfolio encompasses high-performance wired and wireless access switches, routers, network security appliances, and software-defined networking (SDN) tools. Driven by a cloud-native management architecture, Extreme’s Intelligent Edge Platform integrates network analytics, automation and orchestration capabilities to help organizations optimize performance, reduce operational complexity and strengthen security.

Since its founding in the mid-1990s and subsequent public listing in 1999, Extreme Networks has expanded its technology footprint through targeted acquisitions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.