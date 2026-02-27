Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 423,184 Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. $OSCR

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,160,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 423,184 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Oscar Health worth $381,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrive Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oscar Health by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC now owns 6,343,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,258,000 after buying an additional 1,588,395 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Oscar Health by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 215,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Oscar Health by 7,473.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Oscar Health by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 470,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 132,149 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Oscar Health Price Performance

NYSE:OSCR opened at $13.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.63. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.90. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $23.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 39.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSCR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial upgraded Oscar Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Stephens initiated coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OSCR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 25,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $416,989.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,351,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,413,654.06. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mario Schlosser sold 23,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $406,620.70. Following the transaction, the insider owned 350,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,180,677. The trade was a 6.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,125 shares of company stock worth $3,265,300. 24.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oscar Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oscar Health, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker OSCR, is a technology-driven health insurance company headquartered in New York, New York. Founded in 2012 by Mario Schlosser, Joshua Kushner and Kevin Nazemi, the company was built with the goal of simplifying healthcare coverage and enhancing member experience. Oscar leverages a proprietary digital platform to streamline plan enrollment, claims administration and member support, distinguishing itself in the individual, family and small group insurance markets.

The company’s primary products include on-exchange individual and family medical plans under the Affordable Care Act, off-exchange plans, as well as Medicare Advantage offerings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.